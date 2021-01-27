Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) Trading Down 7.7%

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) shares traded down 7.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.75 and last traded at $7.84. 762,888 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 511,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.49.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $101.10 million, a PE ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Esports Entertainment Group alerts:

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Esports Entertainment Group stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.14% of Esports Entertainment Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GMBL)

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.