ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Trading Down 10.1%

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) shares were down 10.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.09 and last traded at $16.50. Approximately 689,084 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 361,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EPIX shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of ESSA Pharma from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ESSA Pharma in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of ESSA Pharma from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.09 and its 200-day moving average is $8.02. The stock has a market cap of $529.06 million, a PE ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.96.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPIX. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $1,725,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,466,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 175.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 220,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Corp purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. 63.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX)

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

