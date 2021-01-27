Ether Zero Hits Market Cap of $164,365.07 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. During the last week, Ether Zero has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. One Ether Zero token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $164,365.07 and $25,635.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,288.99 or 0.04091391 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00022446 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Ether Zero

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Ether Zero’s total supply is 220,338,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,308,943 tokens. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

Ether Zero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

