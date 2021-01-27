Ether Zero Tops One Day Trading Volume of $17,312.00 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 27th. One Ether Zero token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Ether Zero has a market cap of $177,650.57 and $17,312.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ether Zero has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,245.68 or 0.04090743 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00022620 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Ether Zero’s total supply is 220,321,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,292,179 tokens. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Token Trading

Ether Zero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

