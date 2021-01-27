Etheroll Hits Market Capitalization of $4.38 Million (DICE)

Etheroll (CURRENCY:DICE) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. During the last seven days, Etheroll has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Etheroll has a total market cap of $4.38 million and $1,175.00 worth of Etheroll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Etheroll coin can currently be bought for $0.63 or 0.00002035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Etheroll Profile

Etheroll is a coin. Etheroll’s total supply is 7,001,623 coins. The official website for Etheroll is etheroll.com . Etheroll’s official Twitter account is @etheroll and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Etheroll is /r/etheroll

According to CryptoCompare, ” Etheroll is an provably fair Ethereum-based dice game with a 1% house fee. The DICE token is an Ethereum-based token that gants its a share of the house bankroll generates via said dice game with its built-in 1% house edge. “

Buying and Selling Etheroll

Etheroll can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etheroll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etheroll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etheroll using one of the exchanges listed above.

