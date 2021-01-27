Etherparty Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Etherparty token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Etherparty has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. Etherparty has a total market capitalization of $221,447.81 and approximately $71,986.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Etherparty alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00072552 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.13 or 0.00923671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006509 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00050782 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003221 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,369.00 or 0.04403984 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015472 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00017877 BTC.

Etherparty Profile

FUEL is a token. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty . Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Etherparty Token Trading

Etherparty can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Etherparty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etherparty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.