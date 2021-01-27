ETRACS 2xMonthly Pay Leveraged Preferred Stock Index ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL) Stock Price Down 2.2%

ETRACS 2xMonthly Pay Leveraged Preferred Stock Index ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL) dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.30 and last traded at $18.30. Approximately 9,726 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 16,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.72.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.22.

