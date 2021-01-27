Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 938,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 137,416 shares during the period. Etsy comprises 1.6% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.74% of Etsy worth $166,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy during the third quarter worth $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETSY stock traded down $6.04 on Wednesday, hitting $198.37. 82,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,858,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $226.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 110.28, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. The company had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.72 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 421 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total transaction of $52,852.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 758 shares in the company, valued at $95,159.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 2,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total transaction of $285,253.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at $285,253. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 212,921 shares of company stock worth $29,579,974. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETSY. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.82.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

