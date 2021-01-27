EUNO 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,823.00 (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 27th. Over the last seven days, EUNO has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. EUNO has a market cap of $5.56 million and approximately $1,823.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EUNO Profile

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,102,994,162 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EUNO

EUNO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

