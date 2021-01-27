Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERRFY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ERRFY traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.71. 45,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,904. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.07. Eurofins Scientific has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $21.00.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. It offers testing and laboratory services for agroscience, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Benelux, France, Germany, North America, Nordic Region, UK and Ireland, and Other.

