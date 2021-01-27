Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERRFY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Tuesday. AlphaValue cut shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Eurofins Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Eurofins Scientific presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ERRFY traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $9.71. The company had a trading volume of 45,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,904. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.07. Eurofins Scientific has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $21.00.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. It offers testing and laboratory services for agroscience, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Benelux, France, Germany, North America, Nordic Region, UK and Ireland, and Other.

