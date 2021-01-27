EvenCoin (EVN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $66,212.00

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 34% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. In the last week, EvenCoin has traded down 40.8% against the dollar. One EvenCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $56,030.13 and approximately $66,212.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00073512 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003663 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003200 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 80.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin (EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

EvenCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.