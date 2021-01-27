EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CFO Sells $165,800.00 in Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $165,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 206,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,570,616.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Brandon Wagner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 20th, John Brandon Wagner sold 2,000 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $80,900.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, John Brandon Wagner sold 7,125 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $262,983.75.

On Thursday, January 7th, John Brandon Wagner sold 3,800 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total value of $148,124.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, John Brandon Wagner sold 3,559 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $138,409.51.

On Monday, December 14th, John Brandon Wagner sold 5,598 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $198,449.10.

On Thursday, December 10th, John Brandon Wagner sold 3,125 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $101,281.25.

On Thursday, November 5th, John Brandon Wagner sold 14,913 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $595,028.70.

NASDAQ:EVER traded up $4.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.52. 734,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,753. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.61 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.92. EverQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $63.44.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $89.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.01 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on EverQuote from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut their price target on EverQuote from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on EverQuote from $63.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. EverQuote currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of EverQuote in the third quarter worth about $35,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 2.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of EverQuote in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 34.9% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. 60.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. Its online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. The company serves carriers, agents, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

