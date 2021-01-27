Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Position Decreased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 432,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,490 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Eversource Energy worth $37,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Spreng Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its position in Eversource Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $89.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.51. The company has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $60.69 and a 1 year high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

