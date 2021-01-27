Everus Trading Down 5% This Week (EVR)

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Everus has a market capitalization of $7.09 million and approximately $9.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Everus has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. One Everus token can currently be purchased for about $0.0152 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00068210 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.73 or 0.00920874 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006569 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00050532 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,361.95 or 0.04389478 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00015294 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00017714 BTC.

Everus Token Profile

Everus (CRYPTO:EVR) is a token. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,776,853 tokens. The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everus’ official website is everus.org . The official message board for Everus is media.everus.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Everus (EVR) is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services. Services like an exchange, its own cryptocurrency ATM, a BaaS (Blockchain as a Service) enabling decentralized applications to use it as a payment service, and an e-Mall (EVR Mall). EVR is an ERC-20 token that will provide users with voting rights “

Everus Token Trading

Everus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everus using one of the exchanges listed above.

