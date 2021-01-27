EveryCoin Price Down 57.6% Over Last Week (EVY)

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded 86.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 27th. One EveryCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EveryCoin has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $245,300.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EveryCoin has traded down 57.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00068972 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.98 or 0.00929650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006577 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00050673 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,333.47 or 0.04396260 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00015696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018087 BTC.

About EveryCoin

EveryCoin (EVY) is a coin. EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 coins. The official website for EveryCoin is www.everycoin.io . EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20 . The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Aaron Platform is a new financial platform for people who are excluded from modern finance systems for a long time.It aims to spread free financial accounts to all people around the world and allow them to exchange money freely. EveryCoin provides financial services such as deposit, withdrawal, transfer, etc. for all currencies in the world by cooperation with TabiPay and Eco-Chains. And EveryCoin is used as the settlement currency of the Aaron Platform. “

EveryCoin Coin Trading

EveryCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EveryCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EveryCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

