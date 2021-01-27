EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Stock Price Down 8.4%

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) shares dropped 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.80 and last traded at $23.06. Approximately 985,505 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 141% from the average daily volume of 409,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.17.

EVOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point restated a “hold” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EVO Payments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.41 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.57.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $117.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.50 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Darren Wilson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 172,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,471,500. Insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in EVO Payments by 1.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in EVO Payments by 0.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 165,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in EVO Payments by 10.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in EVO Payments by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 52.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

