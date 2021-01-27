Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Shares Down 6.7%

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)’s share price was down 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.64 and last traded at $2.66. Approximately 3,137,285 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 2,581,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Evofem Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.94.

Get Evofem Biosciences alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.07.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 million. On average, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 44.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, a vaginal pH regulator for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.