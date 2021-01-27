Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Trading Down 9.3%

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) shares fell 9.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.04 and last traded at $6.35. 2,132,565 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 2,182,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Evogene in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $163.51 million, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.12.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter. Evogene had a negative net margin of 2,649.69% and a negative return on equity of 38.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Evogene Ltd. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Evogene during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Evogene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Evogene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evogene by 373.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 80,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evogene during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 32.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evogene Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVGN)

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

