Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.20.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Exelixis from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet downgraded Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, January 15th.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $22.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.09. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $27.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $231.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.40 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. Exelixis’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $700,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 234,004 shares of company stock valued at $4,812,264 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Exelixis by 182.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 113,733 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 831,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,890,000. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

