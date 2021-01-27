EXMO Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $2.60 Million (EXM)

EXMO Coin (CURRENCY:EXM) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. EXMO Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.60 million and $26,345.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EXMO Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, EXMO Coin has traded 4% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00068972 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $281.98 or 0.00929650 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006577 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00050673 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003301 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000215 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003296 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,333.47 or 0.04396260 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00015696 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018087 BTC.
About EXMO Coin
According to CryptoCompare, “EXMO Coin is the utility token of the EXMO Exchange. It has launched its token to optimize the users' experience and give them access to the countless benefits of the EXMO exchange. “
EXMO Coin Token Trading
EXMO Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMO Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMO Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EXMO Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for EXMO Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMO Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.