Exosis 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,132.00 (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. Exosis has a market cap of $13,200.50 and $1,132.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exosis coin can currently be purchased for $0.0257 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Exosis has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Exosis alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,451.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,245.68 or 0.04090743 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.85 or 0.00403441 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.30 or 0.01262027 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.68 or 0.00534248 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $129.68 or 0.00425872 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004324 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.35 or 0.00263853 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00022620 BTC.

Exosis Profile

Exosis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 679,160 coins and its circulating supply is 514,160 coins. Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org . The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Exosis

Exosis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Exosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.