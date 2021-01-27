Expanse Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $5,195.00 (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. Over the last seven days, Expanse has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Expanse coin can now be bought for about $0.0316 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Expanse has a market cap of $595,044.07 and approximately $5,195.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Expanse Profile

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

