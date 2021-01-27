Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) were down 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $118.30 and last traded at $123.21. Approximately 7,223,889 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 137% from the average daily volume of 3,053,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPE. Zacks Investment Research cut Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.03.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.28.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $1,491,524.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,376.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,611 shares of company stock worth $1,997,591 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter worth approximately $510,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.