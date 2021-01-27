Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Issues Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) updated its second quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.11-0.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $238-248 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $240.7 million.Extreme Networks also updated its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.11-0.16 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extreme Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.30.

NASDAQ EXTR traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,806,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $922.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 2.13. Extreme Networks has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $8.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.25.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.70 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 45,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $366,385.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,789 shares in the company, valued at $4,770,207.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raj Khanna purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $44,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 179,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,881.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,861 shares of company stock worth $1,277,963. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

