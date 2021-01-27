Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.10

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.10 and last traded at $7.31, with a volume of 29569 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.78.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Extreme Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

The company has a market cap of $891.84 million, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day moving average is $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.70 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 45,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $366,385.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,770,207.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $149,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,861 shares of company stock worth $1,277,963. 3.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,229,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,264,000 after acquiring an additional 744,158 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 7,295,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,268,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,963,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,932,000 after buying an additional 52,401 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,142,000 after buying an additional 255,096 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,691,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,821,000 after buying an additional 1,417,915 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extreme Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

