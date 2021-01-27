Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.11-0.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $238-248 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $240.70 million.Extreme Networks also updated its Q2 2021
After-Hours guidance to 0.11-0.17 EPS.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on Extreme Networks from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Extreme Networks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.30.
Shares of Extreme Networks stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $7.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,806,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.27. The stock has a market cap of $922.60 million, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 2.13. Extreme Networks has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05.
In related news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $149,500.00. Also, Director Raj Khanna purchased 10,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $44,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 179,883 shares in the company, valued at $796,881.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,861 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,963 in the last three months. 3.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Extreme Networks
Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.
