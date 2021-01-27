Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.11-0.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $240-250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $233.03 million.Extreme Networks also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.11-0.17 EPS.

Shares of EXTR traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.50. 1,806,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,741. Extreme Networks has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $8.05. The company has a market cap of $922.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. The firm had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.70 million. Analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on Extreme Networks from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.30.

In other news, Director Raj Khanna purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $44,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 179,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,881.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,048.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 184,861 shares of company stock worth $1,277,963. 3.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

