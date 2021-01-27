Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Updates Q3 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) issued an update on its third quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.11-0.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $240-250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $233.03 million.Extreme Networks also updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.11-0.17 EPS.

NASDAQ EXTR traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $7.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,806,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,741. Extreme Networks has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $8.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.25. The firm has a market cap of $922.60 million, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 2.13.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 114.29% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EXTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extreme Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Extreme Networks from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.30.

In related news, Director Raj Khanna acquired 10,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $44,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,883 shares in the company, valued at $796,881.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $280,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,048.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,861 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,963 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.