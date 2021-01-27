Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Updates Q3 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) issued an update on its third quarter 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.11-0.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $240-250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $233.03 million.Extreme Networks also updated its Q2 2021
After-Hours guidance to 0.11-0.17 EPS.
NASDAQ EXTR traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $7.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,806,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,741. Extreme Networks has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $8.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.25. The firm has a market cap of $922.60 million, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 2.13.
Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 114.29% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Raj Khanna acquired 10,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $44,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,883 shares in the company, valued at $796,881.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $280,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,048.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,861 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,963 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.
About Extreme Networks
Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.
