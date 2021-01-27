EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 103.52% from the company’s previous close.

EYPT has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

EYPT traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $10.81. 6,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average is $5.96. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.62.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 112.23% and a negative return on equity of 434.26%. The company had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 million. Analysts forecast that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EYPT. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 3,026.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 111,574 shares in the last quarter.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. The company provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery; and Retisert, a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.