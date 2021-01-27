Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lowered its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,986 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Facebook by 5.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,505,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,694 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,126,470,000 after purchasing an additional 948,608 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,856 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,357,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,974,601,000 after purchasing an additional 179,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,560,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

FB opened at $282.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $268.58 and a 200-day moving average of $266.89. The company has a market capitalization of $803.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 55,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.79, for a total transaction of $15,408,111.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,342,137 shares of company stock valued at $365,637,255 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FB. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.24.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

