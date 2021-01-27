Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.64 EPS

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $9.91 on Wednesday, hitting $272.14. The stock had a trading volume of 28,653,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,580,502. The stock has a market cap of $775.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $268.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.08.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total value of $310,602.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,342,137 shares of company stock valued at $365,637,255. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Facebook from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.24.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

