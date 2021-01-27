Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.64 EPS

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Facebook stock traded down $9.91 on Wednesday, hitting $272.14. The stock had a trading volume of 28,653,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,580,502. The stock has a market cap of $775.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $268.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.08.
In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total value of $310,602.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,342,137 shares of company stock valued at $365,637,255. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Facebook
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
