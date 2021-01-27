Far East Wind Power (OTCMKTS:FEWP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Far East Wind Power Corp. (OTCMKTS:FEWP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Far East Wind Power shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 204,001 shares trading hands.

Far East Wind Power Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FEWP)

Far East Wind Power Corp., a development stage company, focuses on the development, construction, and operation of utility-scale wind energy projects primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company was formerly known as Celestial Delights USA Corp. and changed its name to Far East Wind Power Corp.

