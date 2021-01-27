Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) fell 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $53.52 and last traded at $56.76. 6,031,112 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 4,300,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.31.

A number of research firms have commented on FTCH. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $29.60 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $31.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

Get Farfetch alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 3.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.69 and its 200 day moving average is $38.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.39 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 77.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Farfetch by 2,212.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,198,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,120,000 after buying an additional 9,757,067 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Farfetch by 993.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Farfetch during the third quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Surevest LLC purchased a new position in Farfetch during the third quarter worth $2,081,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farfetch Company Profile (NYSE:FTCH)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.