Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) General Counsel Paul Luongo Sells 2,083 Shares

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $221,693.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 255,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,158,168.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Paul Luongo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 24th, Paul Luongo sold 2,084 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $207,128.76.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Paul Luongo sold 7,775 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $631,485.50.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Paul Luongo sold 9,142 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total transaction of $718,378.36.

Shares of FSLY stock traded up $1.99 on Wednesday, reaching $108.98. The stock had a trading volume of 10,165,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,258,285. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.28 and a beta of 1.34. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $70.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.59 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Fastly from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Fastly by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 16,217 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Fastly by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Fastly by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Fastly by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

