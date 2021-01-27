Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Earns “Neutral” Rating from HC Wainwright

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $108.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FATE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $57.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $55.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.26.

FATE stock opened at $89.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.54 and a beta of 1.88. Fate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.39). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 327,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,999,967.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $3,112,200.00. Insiders sold 311,651 shares of company stock valued at $30,351,069 over the last three months. 21.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,243,000 after acquiring an additional 58,866 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 16,816 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 83,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 42,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

