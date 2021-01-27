FDM Group (Holdings) plc (FDM.L) to Issue Dividend of GBX 13 (LON:FDM)

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (FDM.L) (LON:FDM) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON FDM traded down GBX 12 ($0.16) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,006 ($13.14). 328,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,836. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 28.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,047.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,026.68. FDM Group has a one year low of GBX 460 ($6.01) and a one year high of GBX 1,208 ($15.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.48, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.47.
FDM Group (Holdings) plc (FDM.L) Company Profile
Read More: volatile stocks
Receive News & Ratings for FDM Group (Holdings) plc (FDM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FDM Group (Holdings) plc (FDM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.