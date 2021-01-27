FDM Group (Holdings) plc (FDM.L) to Issue Dividend of GBX 13 (LON:FDM)

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (FDM.L) (LON:FDM) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON FDM traded down GBX 12 ($0.16) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,006 ($13.14). 328,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,836. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 28.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,047.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,026.68. FDM Group has a one year low of GBX 460 ($6.01) and a one year high of GBX 1,208 ($15.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.48, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (FDM.L) Company Profile

FDM Group (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, project management and support office, data and operations services, business analysis, business intelligence, production support, client training, and information security.

