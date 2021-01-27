FIBOS One Day Volume Tops $134,259.00 (FO)

FIBOS (CURRENCY:FO) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 27th. During the last week, FIBOS has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. FIBOS has a total market cap of $8.37 million and approximately $134,259.00 worth of FIBOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FIBOS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003285 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00050929 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000830 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00134370 BTC.
- Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
- Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.01 or 0.00295146 BTC.
- Neo (NEO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00069107 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00070540 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00036726 BTC.
FIBOS Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FIBOS is a platform for creating and developing blockchain application ecosystems. It allows users to easily create their own value network. Helping developers and entrepreneurs everywhere step into the Blockchain world. “
Buying and Selling FIBOS
