Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) PT Lowered to $150.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price target lowered by research analysts at KeyCorp from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FIS. TheStreet lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.10.

FIS stock opened at $128.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.66. The stock has a market cap of $79.52 billion, a PE ratio of -712.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,197.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 17,848 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $2,556,190.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,921.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,161 shares of company stock worth $9,776,812 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at about $299,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 17.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.1% in the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 59,291 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,728,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at about $2,966,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.5% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 3,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

