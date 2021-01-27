Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) PT Lowered to $150.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price target lowered by research analysts at KeyCorp from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.04% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FIS. TheStreet lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.10.
FIS stock opened at $128.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.66. The stock has a market cap of $79.52 billion, a PE ratio of -712.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.
In other Fidelity National Information Services news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,197.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 17,848 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $2,556,190.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,921.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,161 shares of company stock worth $9,776,812 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at about $299,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 17.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.1% in the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 59,291 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,728,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at about $2,966,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.5% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 3,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile
Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.
