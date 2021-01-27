Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) PT Raised to $35.00 at Argus

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Argus from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.63% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FITB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.
Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.54. 414,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,053,645. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $32.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $219,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,983.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,657,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,405,000 after purchasing an additional 10,973,839 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,942,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,778,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355,944 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,943,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,263 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 38,019,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,757,000 after purchasing an additional 578,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2,356.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,429,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,239,000 after purchasing an additional 34,946,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.
Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
