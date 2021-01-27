Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) PT Raised to $35.00 at Argus

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Argus from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FITB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.54. 414,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,053,645. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $32.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $219,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,983.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,657,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,405,000 after purchasing an additional 10,973,839 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,942,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,778,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355,944 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,943,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,263 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 38,019,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,757,000 after purchasing an additional 578,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2,356.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,429,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,239,000 after purchasing an additional 34,946,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

