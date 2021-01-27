FIH group plc (FIH.L) (LON:FIH) Stock Price Down 6.3%

FIH group plc (FIH.L) (LON:FIH)’s stock price fell 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 220.30 ($2.88) and last traded at GBX 220.30 ($2.88). 46 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 235 ($3.07).

The stock has a market cap of £27.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 234.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.25, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

FIH group plc Company Profile

FIH group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in retailing, property, insurance, hotels, shipping, and fishing agency businesses in the Falkland Islands and the United Kingdom. The company retails food, clothing, electrical goods, home furnishings, gifts, and DIY products through 6 retail outlets; sells and hires 4×4 vehicles; and offers travel services, such as flight bookings, airport transfers, and luxury coach and walking tours for tourists.

