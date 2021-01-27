Financial Survey: Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) vs. Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) and Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Texas Capital Bancshares and Fifth Third Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Capital Bancshares 6.16% 5.48% 0.40% Fifth Third Bancorp 17.50% 7.52% 0.80%

Texas Capital Bancshares has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fifth Third Bancorp has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Texas Capital Bancshares and Fifth Third Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Capital Bancshares $1.46 billion 2.13 $322.87 million $6.23 9.86 Fifth Third Bancorp $9.79 billion 2.07 $2.51 billion $2.77 10.28

Fifth Third Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Texas Capital Bancshares. Texas Capital Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fifth Third Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Texas Capital Bancshares and Fifth Third Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Capital Bancshares 2 7 0 0 1.78 Fifth Third Bancorp 0 6 12 0 2.67

Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $38.00, indicating a potential downside of 38.12%. Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus price target of $29.15, indicating a potential upside of 2.15%. Given Fifth Third Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fifth Third Bancorp is more favorable than Texas Capital Bancshares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.0% of Texas Capital Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.2% of Fifth Third Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Texas Capital Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Fifth Third Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fifth Third Bancorp beats Texas Capital Bancshares on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loans for general corporate purposes comprising financing for working capital, internal growth, and acquisitions, as well as financing for business insurance premiums; real estate term and construction loans; mortgage warehouse lending; mortgage correspondent aggregation; equipment finance and leasing; treasury management services, including online banking and debit and credit card services; escrow services; and letters of credit. In addition, it offers personal wealth management and trust services; secured and unsecured loans; and online and mobile banking services. Further, the company provides American Airlines AAdvantage, an all-digital branch offering depositors. It operates in Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, and San Antonio metropolitan areas of Texas. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers. Its Branch Banking segment provides a range of deposit and loan products to individuals and small businesses. This segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity loans and lines of credit, credit cards, and loans for automobiles and personal financing needs, as well as cash management services for small businesses. The company's Consumer Lending segment engages in direct lending activities that include origination, retention, and servicing of residential mortgage and home equity loans or lines of credit; and indirect lending activities, including loans to consumers through correspondent lenders and automobile dealers. Fifth Third Bancorp's Wealth & Asset Management segment provides various investment alternatives for individuals, companies, and not-for-profit organizations. It offers retail brokerage services to individual clients; and broker dealer services to the institutional marketplace. This segment also provides asset management services; wealth planning, investment management, insurance, and trust and estate services; and advisory services for institutional clients. As of April 14, 2020, the company operated 1,149 banking centers and 2,481 ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, and North Carolina. Fifth Third Bancorp has a strategic relationship with Trust & Will to provide savings on Will and Trust-based estate plans. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

