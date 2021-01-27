FireEye, Inc. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share (NASDAQ:FEYE)

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for FireEye in a report released on Monday, January 25th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick now expects that the information security company will earn ($0.28) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.33). Colliers Securities also issued estimates for FireEye’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The information security company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $238.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.32 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FEYE. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on FireEye from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on FireEye from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist cut FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.61.

FEYE stock opened at $21.66 on Wednesday. FireEye has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $25.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.88 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $531,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 402,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,121,881.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alexa King sold 43,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $786,023.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 420,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,573,364.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 250,191 shares of company stock valued at $4,909,911. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in FireEye by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 86,392 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of FireEye by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 76,873 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FireEye during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of FireEye during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of FireEye during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $551,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

