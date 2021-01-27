First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Announces $0.11 Dividend

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the bank on Friday, February 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th.

First Commonwealth Financial has raised its dividend by 37.5% over the last three years.

NYSE:FCF traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.69. 678,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,186. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.27. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 18.68%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FCF. DA Davidson raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

