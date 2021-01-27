First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the bank on Monday, February 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of FFWM traded down $0.97 on Wednesday, hitting $20.50. 196,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,051. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.78. First Foundation has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $22.11.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. First Foundation had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Research analysts forecast that First Foundation will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FFWM shares. TheStreet raised shares of First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $473,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell M. Rosenberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,715 shares of company stock worth $965,799. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

