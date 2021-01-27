First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) is Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s 2nd Largest Position

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,513,304 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank comprises approximately 2.1% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.88% of First Republic Bank worth $222,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRC. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 544,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in First Republic Bank by 10.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Ensemble Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 569,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,130,000 after purchasing an additional 21,125 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 198.2% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 54,354 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FRC traded down $6.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.54. The company had a trading volume of 13,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,366. The company has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.87. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $70.06 and a 1-year high of $166.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.77%.

FRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.06.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

