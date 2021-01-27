First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FFR) Shares Up 0.9%

First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FFR) shot up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.24 and last traded at $44.21. 2,422 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 2,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.80.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund in the third quarter worth about $1,634,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund by 5.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund by 48.5% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund by 4.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund by 17.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield of an equity index called the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Index (the Index).

