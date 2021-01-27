First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) Shares Down 5.1%

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)’s stock price fell 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.64 and last traded at $23.77. 545,172 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 485,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.04.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 39,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 22,127 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $990,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,115,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,070,000.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

