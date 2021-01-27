FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Down 5%

Shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) traded down 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $55.24 and last traded at $55.69. 561,578 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 422,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.75.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in FirstCash by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FirstCash during the third quarter worth about $269,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FirstCash during the third quarter worth about $24,690,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in FirstCash by 0.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCFS)

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

