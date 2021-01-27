FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Down 5%

Shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) traded down 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $55.24 and last traded at $55.69. 561,578 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 422,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.64.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.75.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
FirstCash Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCFS)
FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.
Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.