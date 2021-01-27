FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FSV shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of FirstService from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of FirstService from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of FirstService from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of FirstService from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Get FirstService alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 132.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,135,000 after buying an additional 260,021 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 4.2% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,027,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,245,000 after buying an additional 121,265 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 7.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,572,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,343,000 after buying an additional 106,910 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 11.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,064,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,018,000 after buying an additional 106,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 8.0% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,210,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,647,000 after buying an additional 90,011 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FSV opened at $137.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. FirstService has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $145.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.50 and a beta of 0.92.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.41. FirstService had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $741.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that FirstService will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently -10.14%.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Further Reading: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.